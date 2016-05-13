WRAPUP 1-Bangladesh Bank heist similar to Sony hack; second bank hit by malware

* Another bank attacked by malware - SWIFT
* Bangladesh Bank hack and Sony attack linked - security
firm
* Investigators say cyber thieves still inside Bangladesh
Bank
By Jim Finkle and Sanjeev Miglani
NEW YORK/DHAKA, May 13 Investigators probing the
cyber heist of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank
connected it on Friday to the hack at Sony Corp's film studio in
2014, while global financial network SWIFT disclosed a
previously unreported attack on a commercial bank.
SWIFT did not say which commercial bank it was or whether it
had lost money, but cyber-security firm BAE Systems
said a Vietnamese bank, which it did not name, had been a
target. It was not clear if they were referring to the same
attack and there was no immediate comment from authorities in
Hanoi.
SWIFT, the linchpin of the global financial system, said
forensic experts believed the second case showed that the
Bangladesh heist was not a single occurrence, but part of a
wider campaign targeting banks.
In both cases, SWIFT said, insiders or cyber attackers had
succeeded in penetrating the targeted banks' systems, obtaining
user credentials and submitting fraudulent SWIFT messages that
correspond with transfers of money.
The cooperative has maintained that its core messaging
service has not been compromised. But confirmation of a second
attack on a bank will likely increase scrutiny on the security
of a network used by 11,000 financial institutions globally.
In Bangladesh, cyber-security experts hired by the central
bank said in a report that hackers were still inside the bank's
network, monitoring the investigation into one of the biggest
cyber heists in the world. Reuters reviewed parts of the report,
but the source who shared the document declined to provide
access to its full contents, saying the release of some details
could hamper a multinational effort to catch the criminals.
Asked about the report, a Bangladesh Bank spokesman said:
"We have engaged forensic experts to investigate the whole
thing, including this." He did not elaborate.
Investigators have determined that one team of hackers,
dubbed Group Zero in the report, was responsible for the heist
and remained inside the network. Group Zero may be seeking to
monitor the ongoing cyber investigations or cause other damage,
but is unlikely to be able to order fraudulent fund transfers,
the investigators wrote.
"NATION-STATE ACTOR"
Two other groups are also inside the bank's network, which
is linked to the SWIFT international transaction system, the
report found. One of the two is a "nation-state actor" engaged
in stealing information in attacks that are stealthy but "not
known to be destructive", it said.
A spokeswoman for SWIFT said she was unable to comment.
The report said investigators knew little about a third
group of hackers found inside the network, referred to as Group
Two, except that they were using mostly commodity, or
off-the-shelf, hacking tools.
The report, which was submitted earlier this month, did not
further identify any of the groups.
BAE Systems, Europe's largest weapons maker, which also has
a large cyber-security business, said it had uncovered evidence
linking malicious software used in the Bangladesh heist to the
high-profile attack on Sony's Hollywood studio in 2014 and other
cases.
"What initially looked to be an isolated incident at one
Asian bank turned out to be part of a wider campaign," BAE's
cyber-security team said in a report it released on Friday.
BAE also said it uncovered malware that was recently used to
target a Vietnamese commercial bank using fraudulent messages on
the SWIFT money-transfer network. The malware operated "in a
similar fashion" to the Bangladesh Bank hack, BAE said.
SWIFT also did not name the victim, and neither firm said
whether any funds had been stolen.
Reuters was not able to independently confirm the findings
of BAE's determination about similarities between the Bangladesh
and Sony attacks. The U.S. government has blamed North Korea for
the attack on Sony's film studio, a charge Pyongyang has
rejected.
BAE's head of threat intelligence, Adrian Nish, told Reuters
that the company was only focused on the technical evidence that
links the attacks, not determining who was behind them.
The report said the malware used against Bangladesh Bank
exhibits "the same unique characteristics" as software used in
"Operation Blockbuster", a campaign documented by a coalition of
security firms that dates back to at least 2009 and includes the
Sony hack.
BAE asserted the Operation Blockbuster connection after
analyzing tens of millions of malicious file samples, but the
report acknowledged there could be alternate explanations for
the similarities.
It is possible that multiple programmers shared the same
code, or even that it was painstakingly recreated to confuse
investigators, according to BAE.
(Additional reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka, Nathan Layne
in Chicago and Joseph Menn in San Francisco; editing by David
Greising and Raju Gopalakrishnan)