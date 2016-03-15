WRAPUP 1-Man in Manila gets $30 mln cash from cyber heist; Bangladesh c.bank gov quits

* Haul of at least 780,000 banknotes delivered to casino
junket operator
* Deputy governors of Bangladesh bank fired by government
* CCTV cameras at Philippines bank not functioning when
withdrawals made
* Philippines freezes 44 accounts, seeks FBI assistance
By Serajul Quadir and Karen Lema
DHAKA/MANILA, March 15 Bangladesh's central bank
governor resigned on Tuesday over the theft of $81 million from
the bank's U.S. account, as details emerged in the Philippines
that $30 million of the money was delivered in cash to a casino
junket operator in Manila.
The rest of the money hackers stole from the Bangladesh
Bank's account at the New York Federal Reserve, one of the
largest cyber heists in history, went to two casinos, officials
told a Philippines Senate hearing into the scandal.
They said a mix of dollars and Philippine pesos was sent by
a foreign exchange broker to the ethnic Chinese junket operator
over several days, a haul that would have been made up of at
least 780,000 banknotes.
Unknown hackers last month breached the computer systems of
Bangladesh Bank and attempted to steal $951 million from its Fed
account, which it uses for international settlements. They
managed to transfer $81 million to entities in the Philippines.
Bangladesh Bank officials have said there is little hope of
apprehending the perpetrators and recovering the money would be
difficult and could take months.
In Dhaka, central bank governor Atiur Rahman said he had
resigned to set an example in a country where there is little
precedence of accountability and to uphold the image of the
institution.
The government also fired two deputy governors of the bank,
Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said, days after blaming
it for keeping the government in the dark about the theft.
Rahman's exit could be a blow to Bangladesh, a South Asian
nation of 160 million. The country has been aspiring to reach
middle-income status, and Rahman was seen as one of the driving
forces helping Dhaka towards that goal.
Under the former development economics professor, the
country's foreign exchange reserves have increased four-fold to
$28 billion and he also sought to ensure farmers and women
entrepreneurs had better access to banking services and credit.
Rahman defended his record at the central bank, saying he
was proud of his achievements there.
He described the heist as an "earthquake" and said the bank
had promptly informed intelligence agencies in Bangladesh and
abroad and also brought in international experts to investigate.
FireEye Inc's Mandiant forensics division is
helping investigate the cyber heist. The bank has also been in
touch with the Fed and other U.S. authorities, including the
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice.
TRAIL ENDS AT CASINOS
Bangladesh Bank is also working with anti-money laundering
authorities in the Philippines, where it suspects the stolen $81
million arrived in four tranches.
The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC)
said last week it was investigating deposits amounting
to just that sum, which were made at one of its branches.
Teofisto Guingona, head of the Philippines Senate's
anti-corruption committee, told Reuters the transfers into RCBC
were subsequently consolidated into one account and some of the
money was converted to pesos.
CCTV cameras at the branch were not functioning when the
money was withdrawn, RCBC's anti-money laundering head, Laurinda
Rogero, told the Senate hearing.
The president of a foreign exchange broker called Philrem
Service Corp, Salud Bautista, told the Senate that her firm was
instructed by the bank branch to transfer the funds to a man
named Weikang Xu and two casinos.
She said that $30 million went to Xu in cash. Guingona has
said Xu was ethnic Chinese and a foreigner, but he was not sure
if he was a Chinese national.
A tranche of $29 million ended up in an account of Solaire,
a casino resort owned and operated by Bloomberry Resorts Corp
. Bloomberry is controlled by Enrique Razon, the
Philippines' fifth-richest man in 2015, according to Forbes.
Silverio Benny Tan, corporate secretary of Bloomberry
Resorts, told the hearing that the $29 million was transferred
into a casino account under Xu's name in exchange for 'dead
chips' that can only be cashed in from winnings.
Bautista said a further $21 million went to an account of
Eastern Hawaii Leisure Co., a gaming firm in northern
Philippines. Reuters tried several phone numbers to seek comment
from Eastern Hawaii officials but was unable to reach any.
"Our money trail ended up at the casinos," Julia Bacay Abad,
executive director of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, told
the open hearing.
She said her agency had frozen 44 accounts connected to the
case and had requested assistance from the FBI.
Senator Guingona said that because casinos are not covered
by the country's anti-money laundering laws it was not clear if
the stolen funds could ever be recovered.
"The paper trail ends there. That is the problem," he said.
"Right now we are at a dead end."
(Additional reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA and by Neil Jerome
Morales, Enrico Dela Cruz and Manuel Mogato in MANILA; Writing
by John Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)