Colombia sets guidance on new bond offering

By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to market sources. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE TBD 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** TBD 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunners: Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA (Re