Chinese man in Manila given millions from Bangladesh heist-lawmaker

MANILA, March 15 More than $30 million of the
money hackers stole from the Bangladesh central bank's account
at the New York Fed was handed over in cash to an ethnic Chinese
man in Manila, a Philippines senator looking into the suspected
laundering scheme said.
The cash deliveries over several days from a foreign
exchange broker were made up of 600 million pesos ($12.87
million) and around $18 million, which altogether would have
meant a haul of at least 780,000 banknotes.
"Obviously this is not one bang, it was done in
instalments," Teofisto Guingona, head of the Philippine Senate's
anti-corruption committee, told Reuters ahead of a panel hearing
on the case that is due to open later on Tuesday.
The details he gave shine a partial light on the money trail
after last month's cyber-heist of Bangladesh Bank's account at
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which netted hackers more
than $80 million.
The hackers tried to withdraw about $951 million from the
account but the other transactions were blocked after a typo in
one of the instructions raised red flags.
Bangladesh Bank suspects the money that was transferred out
was sent to the Philippines in four tranches and, once there,
was diverted to casinos. It has said it is working with the
anti-money laundering authorities in the Philippines to recover
the funds.
Bangladesh Bank officials say the money may have ended up in
Hong Kong, but have not given any details.
The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC)
said last week it was investigating an $81 million
deposit at one of its branches.
Guingona said the transfers into RCBC were consolidated into
one account and some of the money was converted to pesos.
CCTV cameras at the branch were not operating when the money
was withdrawn, he said, but investigations have shown that it
then went via a foreign exchange broker called Philrem Service
Corp to the Chinese man and two casinos.
It was not immediately clear if the man was of mainland
Chinese or Taiwanese nationality, Guingona said.
Philrem Service Corp declined to comment on the matter. A
spokesman for RCBC said he could not immediately comment on the
CCTV cameras at the branch.
The senator said $29 million ended up in an account of
Solaire, a casino resort owned and operated by Bloombery Resorts
Corp. Bloombery is controlled by Enrique Razon, the
Philippines' fifth-richest man in 2015, according to Forbes.
"We really don't comment on issues that are currently under
investigation," Solaire Corporate Communications Head Nana
Soriano said.
Senator Guingona said a further $21 million went to an
account of Eastern Hawaii Leisure Co., a gaming firm in northern
Philippines. Reuters tried several phone numbers to seek comment
from Eastern Hawaii officials but was unable to reach any.
State prosecutors said a complaint has been lodged by the
Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) against the manager of the
RCBC branch and the holders of the dollar accounts in her bank
into which the money was originally deposited.
An AMLC official told Reuters on Tuesday that more people
were likely to be named.
The branch manager, Maia Santos-Deguito, has denied any
wrongdoing and in an interview with the local ANC TV channel
said she was being used as a scapegoat.
Guingona said that because casinos are not covered by the
country's anti-money laundering laws it was not clear if the
stolen funds could be recovered.
"The paper trail ends there. That is the problem," he said.
"Right now we are at a dead end."
($1 = 46.6200 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Manuel Mogato;
Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)