UPDATE 1-For bank heist hackers, the Philippines was a handy black hole

* Central Bank funds transferred to casino via forex broker
* Philippine gaming industry exempt from laundering
oversight
By John Chalmers and Karen Lema
MANILA, March 21 In February 2013, the
Philippines was up against a deadline to amend its Anti-Money
Laundering Act and get itself off the 'grey list' of a global
watchdog, and lawmakers were bickering over whether to include
casinos under the legislation.
With one day to go, a Congressional committee heard repeated
pleas not to hamstring an industry that could rival other Asian
gambling meccas by obliging casinos to report suspicious
transactions. Finally, the senator chairing the meeting agreed
"with a heavy heart" to exclude them, a transcript of the
proceedings shows.
That same senator now heads a panel trying to fathom how $81
million hacked last month from the New York Federal Reserve
account of Bangladesh's central bank wound up with two casinos
and a junket operator in the Philippines - and then disappeared.
It is one of the biggest cyber heists in history, and since
the money trail has gone cold in the Philippines, the
perpetrators may never be identified.
The senator, Teofisto Guingona, told Reuters after a public
hearing on the case last week that fierce lobbying by the gaming
industry over the law had left the Philippines one of the
world's softest targets for money launderers, putting the
financial system at serious risk.
"It can wreak havoc on the economy," he said. "Any money
coming in and out of the country will come under scrutiny.
People might just say 'to hell with it, it's not worth doing
business with the Philippines'."
The Philippines depends heavily on remittances from workers
abroad, which account for about 10 percent of its GDP.
The country's central bank chief said last week financial
markets had shown no signs of distress over the scandal, but
added: "We have to recognise there is a risk that is associated
with this."
Unknown hackers breached the computer systems of Bangladesh
Bank in early February and attempted to steal $951 million from
its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which it
uses for international settlements.
Some attempted transfers were blocked, but $81 million wound
up in the Philippines.
Security researchers blamed malware and a faulty printer but
said Bangladesh central bank officials were also responsible
because of weak security procedures. The bank's governor and two
deputy governors quit their jobs over the scandal last week.
Bangladesh said on Saturday it had formally sought the
assistance of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
BANK SECRECY LAW
Public hearings on the heist in the Philippines' Senate last
week focused on the manager of a Manila branch of Rizal
Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC). Her bank received the
stolen money on Feb. 4 and transferred it to a foreign exchange
broker who passed it on in tranches, including $30 million in
banknotes that officials say would have weighed 1,500 kg.
A colleague of the manager testified he saw her drive off in
her car with 20 million pesos ($431,000) in cash from one of
several fictitious accounts to which the money was wired. The
branch manager declined to give evidence in public.
According to an Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC)
document seen by Reuters, on Feb. 8 Bangladesh Bank sent RCBC
several messages via the SWIFT interbank communications network
requesting transactions be stopped and the funds returned.
However, five withdrawals were made from the accounts in 73
minutes the next morning. When RCBC responded to the SWIFT
message later that day, all that remained of the $81 million was
$68,305.
RCBC President Lorenzo Tan told the Senate he could not
discuss what happened because of the country's bank deposit
secrecy law, one of the world's strictest and a legacy of the
martial-law era of President Ferdinand Marcos in the 1970s.
"Prevention of ... money laundering is being hampered by the
very strict bank deposit secrecy law," central bank Governor
Amando Tetangco told reporters. "Once the funds go into a bank
deposit account, that's it. The trail turns cold."
Sergio Osmena, another senator probing the bank heist, has
pressed for years to amend the bank laws. He made no headway, he
said, because secrecy suits businesses that want to evade taxes
and can bribe lawmakers to resist legislative change.
"I am quite happy that a scandal like this has happened,"
Osmena told Reuters, explaining he believes the Bangladesh case
is the tip of an iceberg alerting people to hundreds of money
laundering crimes going unreported every year.
CASINOS A 'WEAK LINK'
In a March 2 report, the U.S. State Department said only 49
anti-money laundering cases have been filed since the AMLC began
operating in 2001. The number of prosecutions and convictions
has been virtually nil.
Recent efforts to include casinos in the law have been held
up because of forthcoming elections and extensive lobbying from
the gaming industry, which the report said was "a weak link" in
the Philippines' anti-money laundering regime.
"Money laundering is a serious concern due to the
Philippines' international narcotics trade, high degree of
corruption among government officials, trafficking in persons,
and the high volume of remittances from Filipinos living
abroad," the U.S. report said.
With ambitions to become one of Asia's gaming hubs alongside
Macau and Singapore, the government opened a tract of reclaimed
land near Manila airport for casinos. Two world-class resorts
now operate there, counting Chinese high rollers among nearly
half of their VIP clients, and two more are under construction.
The Senate hearing was told $29 million of Bangladesh's
money was transferred to one of these casinos, Solaire, owned
and operated by Bloomberry Resorts Corp.
"We did not know it was dirty money," Silverio Benny Tan,
corporate secretary of Bloomberry Resorts, told reporters.
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, which
regulates the industry, says that to prevent laundering, money
transferred to casinos for players must be exchanged for 'dead
chips' that can only be cashed in from winnings.
But, for Senator Guingona, the disappearance of such large
sums into casinos underlines the weakness of Manila's
anti-laundering regime and could push the country back into the
'grey list' of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
A spokeswoman for FATF, a Paris-based inter-governmental
organisation that combats laundering and terrorist financing,
said an Asia-Pacific body was responsible for reviewing Manila.
"We cannot comment on the current case being reported in the
media," said Alexandra Wijmenga-Daniel. "However, ongoing
deficiencies in the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist
finance regime of the Philippines would be of concern."
(Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in Manila and
Leigh Thomas in Paris.)