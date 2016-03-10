CORRECTED-FireEye, World Informatix help probe Bangladesh Bank cyber heist-people familiar

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects spelling of World Informatix in headline and first paragraph)
March 10 FireEye Inc's Mandiant forensics division and smaller firm World Informatix are helping Bangladesh Bank investigate a cyber heist last month that netted at least $81 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback