版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 11日 星期五 03:27 BJT

CORRECTED-FireEye, World Informatix help probe Bangladesh Bank cyber heist-people familiar

(Corrects spelling of World Informatix in headline and first paragraph)

March 10 FireEye Inc's Mandiant forensics division and smaller firm World Informatix are helping Bangladesh Bank investigate a cyber heist last month that netted at least $81 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston)

