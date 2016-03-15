UPDATE 3-Bangladesh central bank governor resigns over cyber heist

* Hackers stole $81 million from central bank's U.S. account
* Central bank governor accepts responsibility
* Government unhappy over handing of theft
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, March 15 Bangladesh's central bank
governor Atiur Rahman resigned on Tuesday following demands of
accountability from the government after $81 million was stolen
from the bank's U.S. account in one of the largest cyber heists
ever.
Rahman, who returned to Dhaka late on Monday after attending
a weekend International Monetary Fund conference in New Delhi,
told Reuters that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had accepted his
resignation.
The government also fired two deputy governors of the bank,
Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said, days after blaming
it for keeping the government in the dark about the theft.
Rahman, 65, said he resigned to set an example in a country
where there is not much precedence of accountability and to
uphold the image of the central bank.
"I took responsibility," Rahman said.
A former finance secretary, Fazle Kabir, would be the new
governor, the finance minister said.
Unknown hackers breached the computer systems of Bangladesh
Bank and attempted to steal $951 million from its account at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which it uses for
international settlements, between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
They managed to transfer $81 million to entities in the
Philippines, and the money was further diverted to casinos
there.
More than $30 million of the money that was stolen was
handed over in cash to an ethnic Chinese man in Manila, a
Philippines senator looking into the suspected laundering scheme
said.
Bangladesh Bank officials have said there is little hope of
apprehending the perpetrators and recovering the money would be
difficult and could take months.
Rahman's exit could be a blow to Bangladesh, a South Asian
nation of 160 million. The country has been aspiring to reach
middle-income status, and Rahman was seen as one of the driving
forces helping Dhaka towards that goal.
A former development economics professor, Rahman took over
as the central bank governor in May 2009, and was nearing the
end of his second term.
One of his signature achievements has been shoring up the
country's foreign exchange reserves, which have increased
four-fold to $28 billion under his watch.
He also tried to ensure farmers and women entrepreneurs had
better access to banking services and credit.
"He has set a good example by taking the responsibility for
this incident," said Wahid Uddin Mahmud, a professor of
economics at Dhaka University.
CONTROVERSY AT HOME
The pressure to remove Rahman built up over the weekend,
after Muhith publicly expressed his annoyance that he learned
about the heist only a month after the fact from the media.
The central bank had not informed him about the theft at the
time, he said.
On Monday, the minister raised the issue at a cabinet
meeting, where Hasina said that the central bank should be held
responsible for the loss, an official who was the meeting said.
Rahman defended his record at the central bank, saying he
was proud of his achievements there. He described the heist as
an "earthquake" and said the bank had promptly informed
intelligence agencies in Bangladesh and abroad and also brought
in international experts to investigate.
FireEye Inc's Mandiant forensics division is
helping investigate the cyber heist. The bank has also been in
touch with the Fed and other U.S. authorities, including the FBI
and the Department of Justice.
"After doing all these measures and getting a clear picture,
we informed the finance minister in writing," Rahman said.
(Additional reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Paritosh Bansal
and Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)