Federal Reserve asks Congress to limit Wall Street merchant banking

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The Federal Reserve Board and two other regulators on Thursday issued a report that recommends Congress pare back Wall Street's access to commodity and merchant banking investments.
Leading financial institutions like Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley can gain an unfair advantage because of rules that allow them to invest in the commodities sector, said the report from the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, all bank regulators.
Existing rules that allow commodity investments "raises safety and soundness concerns as well as competitive issues," the Fed said in a report to Congress required under the Dodd Frank reform legislation.
The report also recommends that Congress "repeal the authority of (Financial Holding Companies) to engage in merchant banking activities." (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)