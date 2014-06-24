UPDATE 1-Fed grants four banks more time to submit capital plans

(Adds comments from banks, background on stress tests)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Tuesday gave four banks more time to resubmit capital
distribution plans it had earlier objected to, saying this would
give the firms more time to address capital planning weaknesses.
The four banks, which had asked for the extension, are
Citigroup Inc, HSBC North America Holdings, Inc.,
RBS Citizens, Inc and Santander Holdings USA, Inc.
.
The banks were originally scheduled to submit their plans by
June 26, but now have until Jan. 5, 2015.
The firms will not be able to increase their capital
distributions to shareholders, such as dividends and share
buy-backs, until the new plans are approved.
Citigroup Chief Executive Mike Corbat has said that the bank
would not make a new request this year for permission to buy
back stock and pay more dividends.
Instead, it would focus on preparing its application for
next year's scheduled review of its capital plan.
RBS, HSBC and Santander had no immediate comment.
Banks need to ask the Fed for approval if they plan to
increase shareholder payouts, part of a set of new rules to make
banking safer after the financial crisis.
As part of the Fed's annual 'stress tests' - or
Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) - the banks
must submit capital plans that disclose whether they intend to
pay dividends of buy back shares.
The deadline to submit the next round of stress tests to the
Fed is also Jan. 5, 2015.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema, Additional reporting by David
Henry in New York, Sarah White in Madrid and Steve Slater in
London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)