Federal Reserve stress test may be illegal -banking group

| Sept 15
Sept 15 The Federal Reserve may have violated
the law in adopting key parts of the bank stress tests,
according to a study released on Thursday from a group whose
members include large Wall Street banks.
The paper from the Committee on Capital Markets Regulation,
a not-for-profit organization whose members include executives
from banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and UBS Group AG
details the latest argument that banks could make if
they sued the Federal Reserve over the tests.
It is rare for banks to sue their regulators but sources
familiar with the matter have said that a potential lawsuit is
being considered.
The report says that the Fed has likely not complied with
the so-called Administrative Procedure Act which states that
federal agencies must provide the public notice of proposed
rules and an opportunity to comment on them.
The Fed's annual stress tests, known as CCAR, evaluate if
the largest U.S. bank holding companies have enough capital to
withstand an unforeseen crisis, with stock markets dropping
precipitously.
Since the financial crisis, regulators have been increasing
capital requirements for banks with the intention of making the
financial system safer.
This year, 31 out of 33 U.S. banks passed the stress tests.
