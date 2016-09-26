Fed outlines which banks would get 'stress test' relief

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Large regional banks that
must satisfy the U.S. Federal Reserve's 'stress test' would be
exempted from a key portion of the review that examines risk
management and internal controls under a proposal outlined on
Monday.
"The proposal would reinforce the Federal Reserve's less
stringent expectations for these less systemic firms," the
leading U.S. bank regulator said in a statement.
Under the plan, banks with less than $250 billion in
consolidated assets would be exempted from the 'qualitative'
review.
Roughly 20 banks that now must satisfy the Fed stress test
would undergo the lighter examination.
Among the banks that meet the size standard for the lighter
stress test review are Regions Bank and SunTrust Bank
.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Paul Simao)