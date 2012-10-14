UPDATE 2-Bernanke defends Fed stimulus as China, Brazil raise concerns

* Bernanke defends Fed policy from foreign critics
* Brazil says U.S. policy unfair, China warns on inflation
* Bernanke blames some emerging economies' forex policies
for tensions
By Timothy Ahmann
TOKYO, Oct 14 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Sunday said it was far from clear that the U.S.
central bank's highly stimulative monetary policy hurts emerging
economies, defending a policy raising concerns in China, Russia
and Brazil.
In a blunt call for certain emerging economies to allow
their currencies to rise, he also said that foreign exchange
intervention encouraged destabilizing inflows of foreign
capital, but he did not specify China by name.
"The perceived advantages of undervaluation and the problem
of unwanted capital inflows must be understood as a package -
you can't have one without the other," Bernanke said in Tokyo.
Bernanke has often defended Fed actions against domestic
critics, who argue the policy of keeping interest rates near
zero while ramping up asset purchases hurts savers and risks
future inflation.
But in the Tokyo speech, Bernanke addressed critics abroad,
saying stronger growth in the United States bolsters global
prospects as well, countering the likes of Brazil's Finance
Minister Guido Mantega who has labeled the Fed's latest stimulus
effort "selfish".
Critics say the Fed's unorthodox policies weaken the U.S.
dollar and boost the currencies of developing countries, hurting
their ability to export.
"It is not at all clear that accommodative policies in
advanced economies impose net costs on emerging market
economies," Bernanke said at an event sponsored by the Bank of
Japan and the International Monetary Fund. While the speech was
delivered in private, the Fed provided a text to the media.
Restating a theme that he has addressed in the past, the Fed
chief also said that if emerging economies stopped intervening
and allowed their currencies to rise, this would help insulate
their financial systems from external pressure.
"Under a flexible exchange-rate regime, a fully independent
monetary policy, together with fiscal policy as needed, would be
available to help counteract any adverse effects of currency
appreciation on growth," Bernanke said.
The Fed last month announced a new program of open-ended
bond purchases that will be continued until there is substantial
improvement in labor market conditions, barring a sustained and
unexpected spike in inflation.
To start off, the central bank will buy $40 billion in
mortgage-backed securities per month.
"This policy not only helps strengthen the U.S. economic
recovery, but by boosting U.S. spending and growth, it has the
effect of helping support the global economy as well," he said.
FRIEND OR FOE
In 2010, when the Fed launched its second round of monetary
policy stimulus, known as quantitative easing, many finance
ministers around the world accused the United States of pursuing
a beggar-thy-neighbor policy.
Criticism of the current round of bond purchases, known as
QE3, has been more muted, but nonetheless evident.
Brazil's Mantega told the IMF's 188 member countries in
Tokyo on Friday that the policy was "selfish" and harming
emerging markets both by stealing their share of exports and by
spurring destabilizing capital flows and currency movements.
"Advanced countries cannot count on exporting their way out
of the crisis at the expense of emerging market economies," he
told the IMF's governing panel. "Brazil, for one, will take
whatever measures it deems necessary to avoid the detrimental
effects of these spillovers."
In opening remarks at the conference that Bernanke addressed
on Sunday, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said aggressive steps by
the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan were
"big policy actions in the right direction."
But she took note of the distress those policies were
causing elsewhere and called for central banks to step-up their
dialogue and cooperation.
"Accommodative monetary policies in many advanced economies
are likely to entail large and volatile capital flows to
emerging economies," she said. "This could ... lead to
(economic) overheating, asset price bubbles and the buildup of
financial imbalances."
Critics of the Fed's policy, both foreign and domestic,
contend it is likely to do little to help the U.S. economy,
while risking unwanted inflation.
Central banks "should consider draining excessive liquidity
injected into the market and eliminate inflationary pressure in
the long-term," People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan
was quoted as saying by the official state news agency Xinhua,
which cited the Journal of Public Research, a PBOC magazine.
Russia also is worried.
"Everything is getting done, from my perspective, blindly,
without regard to the consequences it could have," Russian
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters in Tokyo.
"NO PANACEA"
For his part, Bernanke stressed that inflation in the United
States was projected to run below the Fed's 2 percent goal over
the next few years.
And while he admitted that QE3 was "no panacea," he argued
the open-ended nature of the third round of bond buying makes
the program more flexible and should make people feel more
certain that U.S. economic growth, which registered a paltry
annual pace of 1.3 percent in the second quarter, will pick up.
"An easing in financial conditions and greater public
confidence should help promote more rapid economic growth and
faster job gains over coming quarters," Bernanke said.
In response to the financial crisis and deep recession of
2007-2009, the Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero and
bought some $2.3 trillion in mortgage and U.S. Treasury
securities to try to stimulate spending and boost employment.
U.S. job growth remains lackluster, but the unemployment
rate did fall to 7.8 percent in September, its lowest in nearly
four years.
For Bernanke, what is good for the world's largest economy
is ultimately good for the world as well.
"Assessments of the international impact of U.S. monetary
policies should give appropriate weight to their beneficial
effects on global growth and stability," he said.