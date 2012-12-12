Bernanke says no talks with Obama about a third term at the Fed

Dec 12 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said on Wednesday he has not discussed with President Barack
Obama the possibility of serving a third term at the helm of the
U.S. central bank, leaving his future up in the air.
"No, I haven't had any conversations," said Bernanke, whose
current term ends in January, 2014. He spoke to reporters after
the Fed announced more bond-buying to boost the weak U.S.
economic recovery.
"I think the president has got quite a few issues he needs
to be thinking about, from the fiscal cliff to many other
appointments and so on," he said.
Bernanke was first appointed to head the central bank by
President George W. Bush, a Republican, and took the helm in
2006. He was reappointed by Obama to a second four-year term
that began in February 2010.
Few outsiders expect Bernanke to seek a third term, given
how tumultuous the last few years have been steering the United
States through the financial crisis and Great Recession.
Bernanke himself has not spoken publicly about it, and some
wonder whether he will want to see the Fed's unprecedented steps
through to their end when policies will need tightening and
trillions of dollars worth of purchased bonds will need to be
sold off.
"From my own perspective, ... I'm very much engaged in these
difficult issues that we're discussing today and I have not been
spending time thinking about my own future," Bernanke said on
Wednesday. "So I don't really have anything to add there."