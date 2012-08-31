HIGHLIGHTS-Bernanke's address at Jackson Hole

Aug 31 Below are highlights of an address by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke to a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, sponsored by the
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
BERNANKE ON ECONOMIC CHALLENGES:
As we assess the benefits and costs of alternative policy approaches,
though, we must not lose sight of the daunting economic challenges that confront
our nation. The stagnation of the labor market in particular is a grave concern
not only because of the enormous suffering and waste of human talent it entails,
but also because persistently high levels of unemployment will wreak structural
damage on our economy that could last for many years.
Over the past five years, the Federal Reserve has acted to support economic
growth and foster job creation, and it is important to achieve further progress,
particularly in the labor market. Taking due account of the uncertainties and
limits of its policy tools, the Federal Reserve will provide additional policy
accommodation as needed to promote a stronger economic recovery and sustained
improvement in labor market conditions in a context of price stability.
BERNANKE SAYS ACCOMMODATIVE POLICIES HAVE WORKED:
The accommodative monetary policies I have reviewed today, both traditional
and nontraditional, have provided important support to the economic recovery
while helping to maintain price stability. ... And despite periodic concerns
about deflation risks, on the one hand, and repeated warnings that excessive
policy accommodation would ignite inflation, on the other hand, inflation
(except for temporary deviations caused primarily by swings in commodity prices)
has remained near the Committee's 2 percent objective and inflation expectations
have remained stable. Key sectors such as manufacturing, housing, and
international trade have strengthened, firms' investment in equipment and
software has rebounded, and conditions in financial and credit markets have
improved.
BERNANKE ON HURDLES FOR USING NONTRADITIONAL MONETARY POLICIES:
In sum, both the benefits and costs of nontraditional monetary policies are
uncertain; in all likelihood, they will also vary over time, depending on actors
such as the state of the economy and financial markets and the extent of prior
Federal Reserve asset purchases. Moreover, nontraditional policies have
potential costs that may be less relevant for traditional policies. For these
reasons, the hurdle for using nontraditional policies should be higher than for
traditional policies. At the same time, the costs of nontraditional policies,
when considered carefully, appear manageable, implying that we should not rule
out the further use of such policies if economic conditions warrant.
BERNANKE ON CURRENT ECONOMIC SITUATION:
Notwithstanding these positive signs, the economic situation is obviously
far from satisfactory. The unemployment rate remains more than 2 percentage
points above what most FOMC participants see as its longer-run normal value, and
other indicators - such as the labor force participation rate and the number of
people working part time for economic reasons - confirm that labor force
utilization remains at very low levels. Further, the rate of improvement in the
labor market has been painfully slow. I have noted on other occasions that the
declines in unemployment we have seen would likely continue only if economic
growth picked up to a rate above its longer-term trend. In fact, growth in
recent quarters has been tepid, and so, not surprisingly, we have seen no net
improvement in the unemployment rate since January. Unless the economy Begins to
grow more quickly than it has recently, the unemployment rate is likely to
remain far above levels consistent with maximum employment for some time.
BERNANKE ON FACTORS RESTRAINING GROWTH:
Rather than attributing the slow recovery to longer-term structural factors,
I see growth being held back currently by a number of headwinds. First, although
the housing sector has shown signs of improvement, housing activity remains at
low levels and is contributing much less to the recovery than would normally be
expected at this stage of the cycle.
Second, fiscal policy, at both the federal and state and local levels, has
become an important headwind for the pace of economic growth. Notwithstanding
some recent improvement in tax revenues, state and local governments still face
tight budget situations and continue to cut real spending and employment. Real
purchases are also declining at the federal level. Uncertainties about fiscal
policy, notably about the resolution of the so-called fiscal cliff and the
lifting of the debt ceiling, are probably also restraining activity, although
the magnitudes of these effects are hard to judge. It is critical that fiscal
policymakers put in place a credible plan that sets the federal budget on a
sustainable trajectory in the medium and longer runs. However, policymakers
should take care to avoid a sharp near-term fiscal contraction that could
endanger the recovery.
BERNANKE ON SUCCESS AND LIMITS OF NONTRADITIONAL MONETARY POLICY:
Now, with several years of experience with nontraditional policies both in
the United States and in other advanced economies, we know more about how such
policies work. It seems clear, based on this experience, that such policies can
be effective, and that, in their absence, the 2007-09 recession would have been
deeper and the current recovery would have been slower than has actually
occurred. ... Estimates of the effects of nontraditional policies on economic
activity and inflation are uncertain, and the use of nontraditional policies
involves costs beyond those generally associated with more-standard policies.
Consequently, the bar for the use of nontraditional policies is higher than for
traditional policies. In addition, in the present context, nontraditional
policies share the limitations of monetary policy more generally: Monetary
policy cannot achieve by itself what a broader and more balanced set of economic
policies might achieve; in particular, it cannot neutralize the fiscal and
financial risks that the country faces. It certainly cannot fine-tune economic
outcomes.