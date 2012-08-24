UPDATE 1-Bernanke says Fed has scope to provide more stimulus

WASHINGTON Aug 24 The Federal Reserve has room
to deliver additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S.
economy, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a Congressional
oversight panel in a letter.
"There is scope for further action by the Federal Reserve to
ease financial conditions and strengthen the recovery," Bernanke
wrote to the committee's chairman, Representative Darrell Issa,
in a letter obtained by Reuters on Friday.
Bernanke at the end of next week will give a closely watched
speech at an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which
will be closely watched for clues into the prospect of further
bond-buying from the Fed.
Asked if it was too soon to consider new monetary easing
steps when the Fed's Operation Twist program aimed at lowering
long-term bond yields was still in effect, Bernanke said
policymakers must invariably look beyond the immediate term.
"Because monetary policy actions operate with a lag, the
stance of policy must necessarily be set in light of a forecast
of future performance of the economy," Bernanke said.
Fed officials sharply revised down their forecasts for U.S.
economic growth in June, and another potential round of downward
revisions could come at its September meeting.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of
1.5 percent in the second quarter, a level seen too weak to lead
to a sustained decline in unemployment, which rose to 8.3
percent in July.
In response to the financial crisis and recession of
2008-2009, the Fed cut rates to effectively zero and bought some
$2.3 trillion in mortgage and Treasury bonds to put downward
pressure on long-term borrowing costs.