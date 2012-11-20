Bernanke: Fed looking "very carefully" at policy thresholds

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that adopting numerical thresholds for unemployment and inflation could be a "very promising" step to develop the Fed's communication strategy, but stressed that it was still under discussion.
"This is something we are looking at very carefully," Bernanke told the New York Economic Club after delivering a speech, noting that it would help guide public expectations about future Fed policy and the outlook for the U.S. economy.
"This is a very promising direction, we continue to look at it," he said.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.