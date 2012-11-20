Bernanke: Fed looking "very carefully" at policy thresholds

WASHINGTON Nov 20 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that adopting numerical thresholds for unemployment and inflation could be a "very promising" step to develop the Fed's communication strategy, but stressed that it was still under discussion.

"This is something we are looking at very carefully," Bernanke told the New York Economic Club after delivering a speech, noting that it would help guide public expectations about future Fed policy and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

"This is a very promising direction, we continue to look at it," he said.