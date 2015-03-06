U.S. Fed seen hiking rates in June or Sept-BlackRock

UPDATE 3-T-Mobile US set to take part in U.S. merger talks - Deutsche Telekom
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely begin raising policy rates in June or September following a stronger-than-expected report on U.S. jobs which showed the jobless rate falling to a 6-1/2 year low in February, a top bond manager at BlackRock said on Friday.
"All signs point to the Fed beginning its normalization of rates, with an initial policy rate increase, either in June or in September, and we are quite convinced it will occur this year," Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income at the New York-based firm which is also the world's biggest asset manager, said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BERLIN, May 11 German sportswear company Adidas' new chief executive said his top team was now complete after the departure of two executives who served for years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first woman to the executive board since 1993.
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)