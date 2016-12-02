BlackRock's Rieder expects Fed to raise rates twice in 2017

NEW YORK Dec 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
likely raise interest rates twice in 2017 following an expected
rate hike at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, a top bond manager
at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on
Friday.
While the November U.S. jobs report, released earlier on
Friday, was not as robust as some analysts had forecast, it
"unquestionably sets the Fed up for a December policy rate
hike," Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of
global fixed income, said in a statement.
After a rate increase later this month, the U.S. central
bank "will then likely move twice more by the end of next year,"
Rieder said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)