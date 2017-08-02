FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Fed's Bullard opposes more U.S. rate hikes -Market News International
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 下午2点11分 / 1 天内

Fed's Bullard opposes more U.S. rate hikes -Market News International

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve James Bullard is opposed to further U.S. interest rate increases by the central bank and warned that more hikes could hinder domestic inflation from achieving the Fed's 2-percent goal, Market News International reported on Wednesday.

"Given the inflation outlook, which has deteriorated in 2017, I would not support further moves in the near term," Bullard told Market News in an interview on Tuesday. "It's possible data will turn around, but we'll have to see. I think for now we should remain on pause."

Bullard, who is not a voting member of Federal Open Market Committee this year, has been vocal in his stance against further rate increases as inflation has been stuck below the Fed's inflation target.

"I don't think we have to do anything on rates now," Bullard told an event in London on June 29. (Reporting by Richard Leong and Jonathan Spicer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below