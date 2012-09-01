UPDATE 1-More data needed before "big" policy move-Fed's Bullard

Sept 1 A top Federal Reserve official said U.S.
policymakers should wait and consider more economic data before
making any big policy moves, and one step the central bank
should consider is charging banks for holding their reserves.
"I'd like to see some more data before taking any really big
action," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard
told Bloomberg TV on Friday, adding the U.S. central bank could
instead take smaller steps. He made the same point in an
interview with Dow Jones.
One such step is lowering the interest rate on excess bank
reserves, an idea that Fed officials have considered and that
Bullard said he "is more sympathetic to" than he has been in the
past.
"We've gone round and round on that issue but I think it
might be time to try that out," he told Bloomberg in the
interview from the Kansas City Fed's annual central banking
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "I'd even think about going
into negative territory on that."
Banks currently are paid a quarter of a percentage point, or
25 basis points, for keeping their money at the Fed. By lowering
that rate and potentially pushing it into negative territory,
banks could be encouraged to lend the money out.
"You could go to minus 25 or minus 50 (basis points),"
Bullard told Dow Jones. "It would definitely change the calculus
for banks."
Bullard, who does not have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year, also noted the Fed's
so-called forward guidance on the date until which it expects to
keep overnight rates near zero - late 2014 - has not been
adjusted since January.
"If you're going to put forward guidance in the statement
then you have to change that guidance when the situation
changes," he said in the Bloomberg interview.