Fed's Bullard: Five years minimum to normalise balance sheet size
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 下午5点57分 / 1 天前

Fed's Bullard: Five years minimum to normalise balance sheet size

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - It will take at least five years for the U.S. central bank to trim its balance sheet to a conventional size that would give it room to undertake quantitative easing again in the future, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"No matter how you cut it, you're talking five years at a minimum probably to get to a kind of balance sheet size that is more conventional and will give us policy space if we wanted to do QE again the future," Bullard told an event in London. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by John Geddie)

