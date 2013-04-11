Fed's Bullard: housing crash shows need to learn from mistakes

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. authorities must learn the lessons of past public policy mistakes as they strive to build more resilient communities in the future, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.
In welcoming remarks at the start of a two-day Fed-sponsored community development research conference, in which he made no reference to monetary policy, Bullard said public policy contributed to the U.S. housing crisis and resulting recession.
"Research can play a major role not only in the design of wise policies, but also in avoiding the continuation of unwise policies," Bullard said in prepared remarks.
He specifically cited the harm done by government-sponsored housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which had to be rescued with taxpayer money in 2008 and remain under government control.
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.