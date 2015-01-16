Swiss Bank's cap less tenable as ECB'S QE approached: Fed's Bullard

CHICAGO Jan 16 As the European Central Bank
prepared to launch a large-scale bond buying program across the
European Union, the Swiss National Bank's position on capping
its currency against the euro became less tenable, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
The Swiss National Bank lifted its cap on the franc against
the euro without warning on Thursday, causing a huge shock
across global currency markets and leading to massive losses by
foreign exchange brokers.
St. Louis Reserve Bank President James Bullard said that
ECB's expected bond buying program, known as quantitative
easing, forced the Swiss central bank to lift the cap. And while
the move was well intentioned for the Swiss economy, Bullard
said that it was poorly communicated.
"If I would offer criticism, they didn't seem to have a data
dependent way to communicate to markets about how they would
exit," the cap, Bullard said in response to an audience question
at a CFA Society event here.
In other responses to questions, Bullard said the U.S.
unemployment rate would drop below 5 percent this year. He also
said it would be "perfectly fine" for the Fed to drop rates even
after raising them if the central bank felt the economy was
growing weaker.
(Reporting by Tom Polansekd and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)