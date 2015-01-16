Fed's Bullard says no direct impact on U.S. from Swiss franc move

CHICAGO Jan 16 The currency market turmoil
sparked by the Swiss National Bank's lifting of its euro cap
will not have a direct impact on the U.S. economy, a top Federal
Reserve official said on Friday.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said
he was not aware of any warning that the Swiss bank gave to the
Fed ahead of its move to lift the cap, which sent the Swiss
franc soaring and led to huge foreign exchange losses across the
globe.
"The Swiss economy is just too small to have an impact,"
Bullard said, in a session with reporters here after a speech he
gave to the CFA Society.
Bullard said that events have gone against the Swiss
National Bank, as Europe's economy has weakened and the European
Central Bank is nearing a decision to launch a major bond-buying
program, which puts tremendous pressure on the euro/Swiss franc
exchange rate.
"I don't want to Monday morning quarterback these guys. But
if you want to learn a lesson from it, I think it's got to be
that if you're going to undertake a policy like that you also
have to have a careful reasoning about under what conditions you
expect to remove your policy," Bullard told reporters.
