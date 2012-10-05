Bullard: Fed risks putting itself in a "box" by targeting unemployment

MEMPHIS Oct 4 The U.S. central bank risks
limiting its policy flexibility by explicitly tying its actions
to a numerical unemployment target, a senior Federal Reserve
official said on Thursday.
"I think this threshold thing will put the committee in more
of a box," said St. Louis Federal Reserve President James
Bullard, voicing disagreement with fellow policymakers,
referring to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Minutes of the FOMC's September meeting showed that many
committee members favor a commitment to lower the jobless rate
beneath a certain level before raising interest rates, in order
to better communicate its determination to bolster U.S. growth.