Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday told Congress that the regulator had no plans to lighten a capital standard in its review of how to 'stress test' the largest U.S. banks.
At issue is a capital 'surcharge' on the largest banks that do not satisfy the Fed that they can weather a severe economic downturn.
"We are not reconsidering, at this time, calculation of the surcharges," Yellen said.
The surcharge requires banks to hold more capital to weather an economic downturn rather than return that wealth to investors. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.