Fed revises risk management policy for clearing, settlement firms

WASHINGTON Oct 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve said
on Tuesday it has revised its policy which sets the risk
management standards for the country's largest clearing, payment
and settlement firms.
The policy change brings the Fed's standards in line with
international rules for clearing agencies, such as rules on
governance, credit risk and collateral.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law heightened the
importance of clearing and settlement operations run by
companies such as CME Group and Intercontinental
Exchange.
The law requires over-the-counter derivatives to be
centrally cleared, a process in which a clearinghouse stands in
between two parties to guarantee trades.
Central clearing is designed to reduce risk in the markets.
However, because the law now concentrates more risk in
clearinghouses, U.S. and international regulators have been
monitoring them more closely to make sure they also do not pose
systemic risks.
