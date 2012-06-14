Commerzbank had anti-money laundering lapses-Fed

WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve on Thursday said the U.S. branch of German bank Commerzbank AG had lapses in its anti-money laundering systems that are supposed to prevent the flow of shadowy funds through the U.S. financial system.

The Fed and the bank have entered into an agreement requiring the Commerzbank to take steps to clean up its anti-money laundering programs. The Fed did not fine the bank for the shortcomings.