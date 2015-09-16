COLUMN-What a Fed rate hike will mean for your finances

(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 The Fed's decision to boost
interest rates - when it finally happens - will not
significantly impact your household budget, at least not
immediately. Instead, take it as a signal to get your finances
ready for the increases to come.
"It's like the first snowfall," said Greg McBride, chief
financial analyst for Bankrate.com. "The first snowfall
is not what closes roads and cancels school. But it's a sign the
seasons are changing."
The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank typically changes the
influential federal funds rate in a series of moves over time
rather than all at once. The Fed's last sequence of 17
quarter-point rate increases over two years ended in June 2006,
while 10 subsequent cuts between September 2007 and December
2008 left the rate near 0 percent.
Future increases may well be more gradual given the
challenges the economy faces, McBride said.
"This is going to be different than last time," McBride
said. One increase "doesn't mean the second will be on its
heels."
Even if the Fed decides to leave rates unchanged this week,
market watchers expect a rate hike before the end of the year.
Here is what a boost in rates will mean for your finances.
SAVINGS ACCOUNTS
Most banks will be slower to pass higher rates on to savers
than to borrowers. Bank profits have been squeezed by low
interest rates, so many will hold off on raising yields for
savings accounts and certificates of deposit to gain "some
breathing room," McBride said.
Right now, banks are giving savers a mere 0.47 percent on
savings and money market accounts, according to Bankrate.com.
Look to online banks, which already compete harder for deposits,
for better rates.
Competition among these outlets already increased the rates
they pay savers by about a quarter percentage point on average
over the last two years, even as other rates stayed flat,
McBride said.
CREDIT CARDS
Credit cards usually have variable rates, which means
carrying debt gradually will get more expensive. (The average
interest rate for variable cards right now is 15.72 percent,
according to Bankrate.com.)
Issuers may eventually cut back on 0 percent balance
transfer offers as well or trim how long the teaser rates last,
said Bill Hardekopf, chief executive officer of LowCards.com, a
credit card comparison site. Now may be a good time to nab one
for 18 or 21 months and use it to pay off your balances.
MORTGAGES
Mortgage rates are not tied directly to the federal funds
rate and how they will respond is hard to predict, said Dick
Lepre, a senior loan officer with San Francisco's RPM Mortgage
who writes the weekly RateWatch Newsletter. The interest rate
for the typical 30-year mortgage is 4.05 percent, while the
popular 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage is averaging 3.24 percent,
according to Bankrate.com.
Payments for adjustable-rate loans may tick up, since those
reset based on short-term rates, but that doesn't necessarily
mean switching to a fixed-rate loan is a slam dunk.
"Should you refinance? At this point, nobody knows," Lepre
said.
AUTO LOANS
One or even two interest rate boosts are unlikely to have
any impact on auto loans, thanks to strong car sales and eager
lenders, said Zhenwei Zhou, director of statistical analysis for
car comparison site Edmunds.com.
The interest rate for financing a car over a 60-month period
is 4.28 percent, according to BankRate.com. And it's 5.15
percent to finance a used car over 36 months.
"The cost of money is still so extremely low, plus the
competition is fierce," Zhou said.
STUDENT LOANS
Federal student loans have offered fixed rates since 2006,
but many private student loans have variable rates that will
soon tick upward. If you have good credit, consider
consolidating private student loans into a fixed-rate loan, said
Mark Kantrowitz, senior vice president and publisher of
education resource site Edvisors.com.
The average interest rate for a fixed-rate private student
loan may be a few points higher than those for variable-rate
debt, but borrowers who have responsibly handled their loans
since graduation may qualify for lower rates thanks to
improvements in their credit scores, Kantrowitz said.
Citizens Bank and Wells Fargo offer private student
loan consolidation, as do start-ups such as Earnest, SoFi,
CommonBond and others.
STOCKS
The Fed's increase has been expected for so long that it is
already built in to current equity prices, said Judith Ward, a
senior financial planner and vice president of T. Rowe Price
Investment Services. Recent stock market volatility has more to
do with economic problems in China and other factors unrelated
to U.S. interest rates, she said.
Ward recommends against trying to predict the timing and
pace of Fed moves or making big shifts in your portfolio as a
result. "As long as you have an appropriate asset allocation and
take a long-term view, you'll be all right," Ward said.
BONDS
Interest-rate increases lower the value of existing bonds,
which pay lower rates. Over time, though, bond investors benefit
from greater interest payments. Investors concerned about their
bond portfolios should consider diversifying into emerging
markets and high-yield or junk bonds, which are typically on
different cycles than U.S. government and corporate bonds, Ward
said.
