Officials in Jackson Hole warned can limit, not escape contagion

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 31 Nations fearing
financial contagion from troubled neighbors can reduce the risk
of infection by strengthening their banks, top monetary
policymakers were told on Friday, but trade and cross-border
investment links make full inosculation difficult.
The central bankers were attending the opening session of
the annual Jackson Hole monetary policy symposium in Wyoming.
Euro zone officials, battling a virulent sovereign debt crisis
for two years, had been scheduled to take part but decided to
stay home to prepare for a vital policy meeting next week.
The first academic paper presented to policymakers was on
spotting and mitigating contagion, in which author Kristin
Forbes, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, likened the danger to that of cancer and argued the
best defense was to bolster the banks.
"Most of the channels of contagion result from a healthy
interdependence between countries in good times, as well as bad
... once a negative shock occurs in one country, there are no
easy fixes for ending contagion in an integrated world."
Her work is timely. Concern the euro zone crisis could spill
from the affected countries to the wider common currency bloc,
and then across the Atlantic to the United States, is a top
issue for policymakers and opinions remain deeply divided.
"A top priority should be to reduce leverage in banking
systems," Forbes argued in her paper. "Policies to support
financial institutions can play a significant role in reducing
contagion and supporting economies after negative shocks."
Euro zone leaders have signed off on aid of up to 100
billion euros for troubled Spanish banks, and agreed to make the
European Central Bank the top supervisor for the bloc's lenders.
This was viewed as a step toward a euro zone deposit
guarantee program, which was the sort of backing that Forbes saw
as one of the best ways to help the banking system.
Other options Forbes outlined included providing additional
liquidity or loans to banks, recapitalizing them, or easing
banking rules, although she argued that any short-term benefit
from such a move would be outweighed by future costs.
Trade and cross-border investment portfolios were two other
channels through which contagion spread, but Forbes argued it
made little sense to try to limit either, as they both brought
substantial benefits as well as costs.
Rather, she urged policymakers to encourage their countries
to seek diversified trading partners, so if one partner suffered
an economic hit, the lost export demand would be subdued.
She also argued they should ensure national investment
portfolios were balanced, and public policy did not favor debt
over equity, which automatically shares risks and is therefore a
better stabilizer in troubled times.
"Just as there are legitimate protocols that can
successfully fend of certain types of cancer, there are policies
that can effectively fend off certain forms of contagion,"
Forbes wrote.