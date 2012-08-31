UPDATE 1-Central bankers warned can limit, not escape contagion

* Letting Greece leave euro may be lesser evil
* Contagion risks may justify steep euro depreciation
* Harvard's Feldstein recommends euro parity with dollar
By Alister Bull
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 31 Nations fearing
financial contagion from troubled neighbors can reduce the risk
by strengthening their banks, top monetary policymakers were
told on Friday, which some saw as an argument for tough action
now to stem more harmful damage later.
The central bankers were attending the opening session of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy symposium in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Euro zone officials, battling a virulent
sovereign debt crisis, had been scheduled to take part but
decided to stay home to prepare for a vital policy meeting next
week.
The first paper presented was on spotting and mitigating
contagion, in which author Kristin Forbes, a professor at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, likened the danger to
that of cancer and argued the best defense was to bolster banks.
"Most of the channels of contagion result from a healthy
interdependence between countries in good times, as well as
bad," she wrote in the paper. "Once a negative shock occurs in
one country, there are no easy fixes for ending contagion in an
integrated world."
Her work is timely. Concern that the euro zone crisis could
spill from the affected countries to the wider common currency
bloc, and then across the Atlantic to the United States, is a
top issue for policymakers and opinions remain deeply divided.
Martin Feldstein, a professor at Harvard who is considered a
possible candidate to head the Federal Reserve if Republican
Mitt Romney wins the White House on Nov. 6, said the paper
highlighted his belief that the creation of the euro zone had
deepened cross-border contagion risks.
He said this should spur policymakers to take the bold step
of encouraging the euro to depreciate sharply against the
dollar, in order to boost growth through exports in the smaller
"peripheral" nations at the heart of the crisis.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal have all needed bailouts from
the rest of the bloc's members. Because they all share the euro,
they do not have a national currency they could devalue.
"I continue to believe (what) would be helpful ... would be a
significant decline in the value of the euro, perhaps from $1.25
today back to parity with the dollar," Feldstein said during a
question-and-answer session after the paper was presented.
Euro zone leaders have signed off on aid of up to 100
billion euros for troubled Spanish banks and agreed to make the
European Central Bank the top supervisor for the bloc's lenders.
This was viewed as a step toward a euro zone deposit
guarantee program, which was the sort of backing that Forbes saw
as one of the best ways to help the banking system.
Other options Forbes outlined included providing additional
liquidity or loans to banks, recapitalizing them or easing
banking rules, although she argued that any short-term benefit
from such a move would be outweighed by future costs.
Trade and cross-border investment portfolios are two other
channels through which contagion spreads, but Forbes argued it
made little sense to try to limit either, as they both brought
substantial benefits as well as costs.
Rather, she urged policymakers to encourage their countries
to seek diversified trading partners, so if one partner suffered
an economic hit, the lost export demand would be subdued.
She also argued that they should ensure national investment
portfolios were balanced, and that public policy does not favor
debt over equity, which automatically shares risks and is
therefore a better stabilizer in troubled times.
"Just as there are legitimate protocols that can
successfully fend off certain types of cancer, there are
policies that can effectively fend off certain forms of
contagion," Forbes wrote.
Furthermore, it was important that policymakers made clear
to the public and financial markets what their policy response
would be in the event that a country - or an institution like a
big bank - got into trouble, she said.
Franklin Allen, a professor at the University of
Pennsylvania, said this finding suggested that it would make
sense for Europe's leaders to let Greece exit the euro, rather
than just keep propping it up, in order to educate markets about
what to expect if much larger Spain, or even Italy, eventually
face a similarly bleak prospect.
"If Greece does leave it will provide some guidance," he
said. "If we are going blind going into Spain and Italy, that
could cause massive contagion."
"If the uncertainties are decreased then hopefully the
contagion effects will be less."