Wells Fargo becomes newest primary dealer

April 18 Wells Fargo Securities, the investment
banking arm of Wells Fargo & Co, has been added to the
roster of primary dealers that trade directly with the New York
branch of the Federal Reserve, the bank said Monday.
It becomes the 23rd member of primary dealers, which are
comprised of brokerages that trade U.S. government securities
and certain other securities with the Fed.
"Primary Dealership will allow us to better serve our
existing customer franchise and is a logical extension of our
client-focused business model," said Walter Dolhare, head of
Wells Fargo Securities' market division, in a statement. "We
look forward to serving as a counterparty to the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York in our role as a Primary Dealer."
(Reporting By David Gaffen: Editing by Diane Craft)