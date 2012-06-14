版本:
RPT-U.S. Fed balance sheet rises in latest week

NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet rose in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.852 trillion on June 13, up from $2.835 trillion on June 6.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.660 trillion as of June 13, versus $1.664 trillion on June 6.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week versus $11 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $867.93 billion at June 13 versus $851.76 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, the same as the prior week.

