UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
NEW YORK, Feb 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed. The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.911 trillion on Feb. 8, up from $2.907 trillion a week earlier on Feb. 1. The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.661 trillion as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, from $1.662 trillion the previous week. The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week from $44 million a day in the previous week. The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $836.03 billion on Feb. 8, compared to $836.01 billion in the previous week. The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $101.5 billion, unchanged from the previous week.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)