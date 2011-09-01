U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, Sept 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings
of agency mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.838 trillion in the week ended
Aug. 31, compared with $2.843 trillion in the week ended Aug.
24.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $884.9
billion versus $892.4 billion the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.652
trillion, up from $1.648 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $109.8, which
was unchanged from a week earlier.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $7 million a day in the week ended
Wednesday, up from a $1 million average daily rate in previous
week.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)