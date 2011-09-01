U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, Sept 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $2.838 trillion in the week ended Aug. 31, compared with $2.843 trillion in the week ended Aug. 24.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $884.9 billion versus $892.4 billion the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.652 trillion, up from $1.648 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $109.8, which was unchanged from a week earlier.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $7 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, up from a $1 million average daily rate in previous week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)