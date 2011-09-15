版本:
U.S. Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

 NEW YORK, Sept 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the latest week as the central bank
reinvested the proceeds of its maturing agency mortgage-backed
securities by buying more Treasuries, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
 The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.847 trillion in the week ended
Sept. 14, compared with $2.841 trillion in the week ended Sept.
7.
 Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.659
trillion, up from $1.656 trillion the previous week.
 The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $884.9
billion, unchanged from the previous week.
 The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $109.8
billion, unchanged from the previous week.
 The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $19 million a day in the week
ended Wednesday, up from $2 million a day in the previous
week.
 (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

