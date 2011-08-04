RPT-U.S. Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

(Repeats to attach item to alerts)
NEW YORK, Aug 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the week ended Aug. 3, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- expanded to $2.851 trillion in the week ended Aug. 3 from $2.848 trillion in the week ended July 27. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.641 trillion on Aug. 3, up from $1.638 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $897.3 billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system were also unchanged from a week earlier, at $112.4 billion.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, compared with an average daily rate of $2 million last week. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)
