U.S. Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the week ended Aug. 10, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- expanded to $2.856 trillion in the week ended Aug. 10 from $2.851 trillion in the week ended Aug. 3. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.645 trillion on Aug. 10, up from $1.641 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $897.29 billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system were also unchanged from a week earlier, at $112.44 billion.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $6 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, compared with an average daily rate of $10 million last week.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.