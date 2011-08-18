版本:
U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK Aug 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the week ended Aug. 17, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- shrank to $2.842 trillion in the week ended Aug. 17 from $2.856 trillion in the week ended Aug. 10. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.648 trillion on Aug. 17 compared withi $1.645 trillion the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $892.6 billion versus $897.3 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $110.7 billion versus $112.4 billion from a week earlier.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $6 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, the same average daily rate as the previous week. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich: Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

