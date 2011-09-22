版本:
U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank reduced its holdings of mortgage-backed and agency debt securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system -- was $2.841 trillion on Sept. 21, compared with $2.847 trillion on Sept. 14.

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) dipped to $879.2 billion on Wednesday from $884.9 billion a week previous.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $108.3 billion, down from $109.8 billion in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.663 trillion, up from $1.659 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $23 million a day in the week ended Wednesday, up from $19 million a day in the previous week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

