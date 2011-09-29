U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, Sept 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the latest week on a decline in the
central bank's mortgage-backed securities holdings, Fed data
released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.834 trillion on Sept. 28, down
from $2.841 trillion on Sept. 21.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) fell to $870.9
billion from $879.2 billion last week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was unchanged from
last week at $108.3 billion.
Meanwhile, the Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.665
trillion, up from $1.663 trillion the previous week.
On Friday, the U.S. central bank will announce the first
schedule for latest bond buying operation, which involves the
sale of its Treasuries that mature in three months to three
years and the purchase of U.S. government debt with maturities
of six years or more.
Last week, the Fed announced this program with the goal to
lower mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs in a bid to
stimulate borrowing and investments, whose combined sluggish
growth has been a drag on the overall economy.
It also said it will use proceeds from maturing agency debt
and MBS to reinvest into agency MBS.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight direct loans to
credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $29
million a day in the week ended Wednesday, up from $23 million
a day in the previous week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)