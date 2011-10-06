U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK Oct 6 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the latest week as the central bank
swelled its holdings of Treasury debt, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.843 trillion on Oct. 5, up from
$2.834 trillion on Sept. 28.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.672 trillion as
of Wednesday, up from $1.665 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was unchanged on the
week at $870.9 billion.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged
from last week at $108.3 billion.
The Fed this week bought longer-dated Treasuries and sold
shorter-dated debt under its program announced last month and
dubbed "Operation Twist."
The goal of the program is to lower mortgage rates and
long-term borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate borrowing and
investments, whose combined sluggish growth has been a drag on
the economy.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight direct loans to
credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $26
million a day in the week ended Wednesday, down from $29
million a day in the previous week.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)