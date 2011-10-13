版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 14日 星期五 04:30 BJT

U.S. Fed balance sheet unchanged in latest week

 NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet was unchanged in the latest week, Fed data
released on Thursday showed.
 The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.843 trillion on Oct. 12,
unchanged from last week.
  For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
 The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.669 trillion
as of Wednesday, down from $1.672 trillion the previous week.
 The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $870.9 billion,
unchanged from the previous week.
 The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged at
$108.3 billion.
 The Fed this week has been buying longer-dated Treasuries,
and sold shorter-dated debt under its program announced last
month and dubbed "Operation Twist."
 The goal of the program is to lower mortgage rates and
long-term borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate borrowing and
investments, whose combined sluggish growth has been a drag on
the economy.
 The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $38 million a day in the week from
$26 million a day previously.
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)

