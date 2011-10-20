U.S. Fed balance sheet falls in latest week

NEW YORK Oct 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet fell slightly in the latest week, Fed data
released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system -- was $2.835 trillion on Oct. 12,
compared to $2.843 trillion a week earlier.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.670 trillion as
of Wednesday, up from $1.669 trillion in the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $862.1 billion,
compared to $870.9 billion in the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system fell to $107.7
billion from $108.3 billion.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight direct loans to
credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $3 million
a day in the week from $38 million a day previously.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)