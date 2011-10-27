U.S. Fed balance sheet shrank in latest week

NEW YORK Oct 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.829 trillion on October 26,
down from $2.835 trillion a week earlier.
For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.678 trillion as
of Wednesday, October 26, down from $1.670 trillion the
previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $849.26 billion,
down from $862.07 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $107.7
billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed this week bought longer-dated Treasuries and sold
shorter-dated debt under its program announced last month
dubbed "Operation Twist."
The goal of the program is to lower mortgage rates and
long-term borrowing costs to stimulate borrowing, investment
and the economy.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight direct loans to
credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $4 million
a day during the week from $3 million a day previously.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)