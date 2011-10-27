U.S. Fed balance sheet shrank in latest week

NEW YORK Oct 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.829 trillion on October 26, down from $2.835 trillion a week earlier. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.678 trillion as of Wednesday, October 26, down from $1.670 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $849.26 billion, down from $862.07 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $107.7 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed this week bought longer-dated Treasuries and sold shorter-dated debt under its program announced last month dubbed "Operation Twist."

The goal of the program is to lower mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs to stimulate borrowing, investment and the economy.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $4 million a day during the week from $3 million a day previously. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)