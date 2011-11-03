U.S. Fed balance sheet shrank in latest week

NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank reduced its holdings of Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.805 trillion on Nov. 2, down from $2.829 trillion a week earlier on Oct. 26.

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.654 trillion as of Wednesday, Nov. 2, down from $1.678 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $23 million a day during the week, up from $4 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $849.3 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $107.7 billion, also unchanged on the week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)