U.S. Fed balance sheet shrank in latest week

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank reduced its holdings of Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.805 trillion on Nov. 2, down from $2.829 trillion a week earlier on Oct. 26.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.654 trillion as of Wednesday, Nov. 2, down from $1.678 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $23 million a day during the week, up from $4 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $849.3 billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $107.7 billion, also unchanged on the week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.