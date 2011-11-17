版本:
U.S. Fed balance sheet shrank in latest week

NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank decreased its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.814 trillion on Nov. 16, down from $2.822 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 9.

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.676 trillion as of Wednesday, Nov. 16, up from $1.668 trillion as of Nov. 9.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $9 million a day during the week, up from $5 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $841.98 billion, down from $849.3 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $107.5 billion, down from $107.7 billion the previous week. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

