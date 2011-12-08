US Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week with slightly higher holdings of Treasuries securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.803 trillion on Dec. 7, up from $2.797 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 30.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries increased to $1.675 trillion, up from $1.672 trillion the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae , Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was unchanged on the week at $827.05 billion.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged on the week at $105.9 billion.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week, down from $42 million a day a week before.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with volume, week ahead details)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage: