US Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week with slightly higher holdings of Treasuries securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.803 trillion on Dec. 7, up from $2.797 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 30.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries increased to $1.675 trillion, up from $1.672 trillion the prior week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae , Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was unchanged on the week at $827.05 billion.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged on the week at $105.9 billion.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week, down from $42 million a day a week before.