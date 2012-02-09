U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
NEW YORK, Feb 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed. The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.911 trillion on Feb. 8, up from $2.907 trillion a week earlier on Feb. 1.
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)