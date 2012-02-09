版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 05:36 BJT

U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK, Feb 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.	
    The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.911 trillion on Feb. 8, up
from $2.907 trillion a week earlier on Feb. 1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐