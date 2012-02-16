US Fed balance sheet grows to record in latest week

NEW YORK Feb 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew to a record size in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.92 trillion on Feb. 15, up from $2.911 trillion on Feb 8.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.667 trillion as of Wednesday, Feb 15, versus $1.661 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $7 million a day during the week versus $8 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.81 billion versus $836.03 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $101.5 billion, unchanged from the prior week.