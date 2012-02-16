US Fed balance sheet grows to record in latest week

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
NEW YORK Feb 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew to a record size in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.92 trillion on Feb. 15, up from $2.911 trillion on Feb 8.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.667 trillion as of Wednesday, Feb 15, versus $1.661 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $7 million a day during the week versus $8 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.81 billion versus $836.03 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $101.5 billion, unchanged from the prior week.
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.